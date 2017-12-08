Christmas Present Brownies are festive treat for National Brownie Day

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Christmas Present Peppermint Brownies
Yield: Makes 16 brownies
Ingredients
For the brownies

  • 1 (18 ounce) box of brownie mix
  • 1/3 cup Challenge butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1 egg

For the buttercream frosting

  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, room temperature
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

For the decorations

  • Red cookie icing
  • Red and green M&Ms

Directions
For the brownies

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Line 8×8-inch pan with parchment paper and spray with nonstick baking spray; set aside
  3. Mix the milk, butter, and egg in bowl. Add the brownie mix and stir until well blended.
  4. Spread mix into pan and bake for 26 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean
  5. Remove from oven and let cool completely
  6. Once cooled, lift parchment out of pan

For the buttercream frosting

  1. Beat softened butter on medium speed for about 2 minutes until smooth and creamy.
  2. Add powdered sugar, cream, vanilla extract, peppermint extract and salt and mix on low speed until combined and then increase to high speed for 3 minutes.
  3. Add more powdered sugar if frosting is too thin or more cream if frosting is too thick.
  4. Frost brownies before cutting into squares
  5. Use red cookie icing to make cross in center of each brownie
  6. Create cross by standing up 4 M&Ms in center of brownies