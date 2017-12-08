Christmas Present Brownies are festive treat for National Brownie Day
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Christmas Present Peppermint Brownies
Yield: Makes 16 brownies
Ingredients
For the brownies
- 1 (18 ounce) box of brownie mix
- 1/3 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 egg
For the buttercream frosting
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, room temperature
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 Tablespoon heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the decorations
- Red cookie icing
- Red and green M&Ms
Directions
For the brownies
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
- Line 8×8-inch pan with parchment paper and spray with nonstick baking spray; set aside
- Mix the milk, butter, and egg in bowl. Add the brownie mix and stir until well blended.
- Spread mix into pan and bake for 26 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean
- Remove from oven and let cool completely
- Once cooled, lift parchment out of pan
For the buttercream frosting
- Beat softened butter on medium speed for about 2 minutes until smooth and creamy.
- Add powdered sugar, cream, vanilla extract, peppermint extract and salt and mix on low speed until combined and then increase to high speed for 3 minutes.
- Add more powdered sugar if frosting is too thin or more cream if frosting is too thick.
- Frost brownies before cutting into squares
- Use red cookie icing to make cross in center of each brownie
- Create cross by standing up 4 M&Ms in center of brownies