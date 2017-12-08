× Coldest start of the season; Light snow on the way Saturday!

Skies are clear and temperatures have plummeted overnight. This marks the coldest start of the early season, along with some tough wind chills out-the-door! Bright sunshine will help to move our numbers back into the lower 30s this afternoon and, all in all, a fairly quiet Friday afternoon and early evening are shaping up!

Light areas of snow will begin to break out tomorrow (Saturday) morning across the state. This will likely be our first accumulations of the season with most seeing less than one inch. Certainly, nothing to write home about, but it’s a start to the snow season for most. It appears around an inch or less will fall for most, but a healthier band could produce up to 2″ for some communities north and northeast of Indianapolis. Along with the snow falling in spots, wind and visibility could slow travel on untreated roads!

Sunday will bring an return of sunshine and drier conditions…have a great weekend and be sure to check back in with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes beginning at 4 p.m. for any new updates on the weekend!