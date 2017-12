× IMPD investigating shooting on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD are investigating a person shot at gas station in the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a male was standing in the parking lot when an unknown suspect came up and shot him in the lower half of his body.

The victim was taken to Eskanazi Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

No suspects have been identified as the investigation continues.