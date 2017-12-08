× Indiana woman shares serial killer survival story in book

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana woman who’s the only known survivor of an attack by a man linked to 15 killings has written a book to help other victims of sexual violence.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Holly K. Dunn survived a 1997 attack by Angel Resendiz in Lexington, Kentucky. Dunn’s boyfriend was killed and she was raped, stabbed and left for dead.

The Evansville woman released her book “Sole Survivor” last month, in which she recounts the attack 20 years later.

Resendiz was linked to at least 15 indiscriminate killings near railroad tracks, resulting in his nickname “Railroad Killer” and his spot on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. He was executed in 2006.

Dunn wants other survivors to know they’re not alone on their healing journeys. She says her book applies to anyone experiencing trauma.