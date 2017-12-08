× Indy DPW crews prepare for snowfall this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is preparing for the first accumulating snow of the season.

With a chance for up to one inch of snow Friday and Saturday, DPW will have 80 drivers treating roads with salt late Friday night through Saturday and plowing accumulated snow if necessary.

They will focus on thoroughfares, bridge decks and overpasses.

Additionally, DPW crews will continue monitoring road and weather conditions around the clock to address changing conditions.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer will activate after 11 p.m. when crews hit the roads. The online tool allows anyone to see real-time movements where DPW crews have treated roads.

The city is encouraging residents to adhere to travel advisories and exercise caution on roadways throughout the winter months.