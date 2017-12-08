× Judge rules Councilman Jeff Miller can regain custody of his son as molestation case moves forward

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Hendricks County judge has ruled Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller can regain custody of his son as his child molestation case moves forward.

This comes after Miller’s initial hearing on Monday afternoon in which he asked for a no-contact order between him and his son to be lifted. The judge said the matter was being considered, and he lifted the no-contact order today.

Miller is the sole caregiver for his son, and he claimed it was not in the child’s best interest to keep them apart.

Miller was arrested on three counts of child molestation last month after two girls claimed he touched them inappropriately in his home. One girl told investigators Miller gave her massages that made her uncomfortable, and another girl said he grabbed her rear end while giving her a piggyback ride.

According to court documents, Miller told investigators that he did not intend for his touching to be sexual in nature. His trial is expected to begin in about four months.

Despite the charges, Miller has not resigned from his position on the City-County Council. On Tuesday he released a statement explaining why he is staying in his council seat instead of resigning, saying he wanted to use his position as a voice to push for the issues that affect his district.

Monday night, Miller was removed from all three committees on which he serves. During the full City-County Council meeting, he recused himself from voting on any matters involving the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the agency that filed charges in the child molestation case.