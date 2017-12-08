× Manhunt underway in Rush County as police search for burglary suspects

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – A manhunt is underway in Rush County near the Charlottesville area as police search for two burglary suspects.

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. when a woman returned home and interrupted a burglary.

She chased the two suspects in her car. The suspects’ car hit a log, and one person bailed from the car. The car finally stopped due to the damage from hitting the log, and the other person bailed from the car.

There are currently 30 to 40 officers from at least seven agencies out on foot with at least four canines looking for both people who bailed. An airplane is assisting with the search as well.