× One suspect in custody after Rush County burglary, police searching for second suspect

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – A manhunt is underway in Rush County near the Charlottesville area as police search for two burglary suspects.

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. when a woman returned home and interrupted a burglary.

She chased the two suspects in her car. The suspects’ car hit a log, and one person bailed from the car. The car finally stopped due to the damage from hitting the log, and the other person bailed from the car.

Between 30 to 40 officers from at least seven agencies are out on foot with at least four canines. One suspect is in custody, and police have recovered some of the items stolen in the burglary.

Johnny Anderson, 47, of Indianapolis, was arrested just after 5:00 p.m. Friday night. He was taken to the Rush County jail on charges of burglary, residential entry and theft.

They also recovered the suspects’ getaway car. They are still searching for a second suspect.

He was last seen in the area of CR 1100 North and CR 900 West in Rush County and is described as a white male with short-medium build and was wearing a stocking hat, red flannel jacket and jeans.