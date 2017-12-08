Pack the Pantries with FOX59

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On any given day, hundreds of Hoosiers go hungry. That's why FOX59 is teaming up with Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank once again to help families in need.
This year, the effort has shifted from a food drive to a fund drive, since food banks can do a lot more with monetary donations.
"We can turn cash through discounts at food manufactures and other ways into a lot more meals for the same dollar, and frankly, we want try to influence the health and nutritional value and variety so we can use the money to shop for the healthiest, most nutritious food we can," said John Elliott, President and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank Indiana.
Donations can be made directly to Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners or in person at any of these Financial Center locations:
- Castleton: 8245 Allisonville Road
- Downtown: 610 Drover Street
- Geist: 11715 Fox Road
- Greenwood: 20 N. Emerson Avenue
- Lawrence: 7101 E. 56th Street
- Lawrence: 8899 E. 56th Street (inside the Major General Emmett J. Bean Building)
- Park 100: 5455 W. 86th
- Street Stop 11: 1301 E. Stop 11 Road