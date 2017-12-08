× Police investigate alleged battery at Indiana daycare after child was taken to Riley Hospital

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a battery that occurred at a daycare, WTHI reports.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office received a call from Riley Hospital for Children on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Staff at the hospital told the sheriff’s office that a 4-year-old was brought to their facility, claiming to have been touched inappropriately by other children at a daycare.

The Department of Child services is also investigating the case.