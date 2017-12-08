× Police: Man struck on I-65 after fleeing from traffic stop on near south side, all SB lanes closed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police said all southbound lanes of I-65 on the near south side are closed after a man was struck in traffic because he fled from police.

After a traffic stop on northbound I-65, police said a passenger decided to flee, jumped the median wall and into southbound traffic. He was reportedly struck by traffic.

He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The scene is near the Raymond St. exit and mile marker 109.