RECIPE: Filipino Adobo

Filipino Adobo

Ingredients

2 lbs. chicken, cut into serving pieces

3 pieces dried bay leaves

4 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp vinegar

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 to 2 cups water

¼ cup cooking oil

½ tablespoon white sugar

Salt and whole peppercorn

Instructions

In a large container, combine the soy sauce and garlic then marinade the chicken for at least 1 to 3 hours.

Place the cooking oil in a pan and apply heat. When the oil is hot enough, put-in the marinated chicken. Cook all the sides for about 5 minutes. Pour in the remaining marinade and add water. Bring to a boil. Add the dried bay leaves and whole peppercorn. Simmer for 30 minutes or until the chicken is tender.

Add vinegar. Stir and cook for 10 minutes.

Put in the sugar and salt. Stir and turn the heat off.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants