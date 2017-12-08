× RECIPE: Filipino Pancit

Filipino Pancit

Ingredients

1 (8 ounce) packages rice noodles, bihon

1 lb chicken breast, cubed

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups cabbage, chopped

1 cup carrot, sliced

1 cup onion, sliced

1/16 teaspoon Accent seasoning (msg)

1 tablespoon cooking oil

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1/8 cup cooking oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup green onion (optional)

lemon or lime slice (optional)

Directions

In a zip lock bag, marinade the cubed chicken with the teriyaki sauce and 2 cloves of minced garlic overnight. The next day, in a large bowl, soak the rice noodles in warm water for 15-30 minutes, drain completely. Drain the marinade off the chicken and discard the marinade.

In a skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of oil on medium high heat and brown the chicken, drain and set aside.

In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons of oil on medium high heat and sauté 3 cloves of minced garlic and accent for 30 seconds.

Add the carrots and stir fry for about 5 minutes. Add the cabbage, onions, and 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and stir fry until the vegetables are tender. Add the chicken to the vegetables and continue stir frying. Now add the noodles to the pot with 1/8 cup of oil and 1/4 cup of soy sauce and mix very well.

Keep cooking and mixing until the noodles are tender and cooked thoroughly.

Serve with the green onions and/or lemon juice from the lemon slices.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants