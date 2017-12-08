RECIPE: Filipino Pancit
Filipino Pancit
Ingredients
- 1 (8 ounce) packages rice noodles, bihon
- 1 lb chicken breast, cubed
- 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups cabbage, chopped
- 1 cup carrot, sliced
- 1 cup onion, sliced
- 1/16 teaspoon Accent seasoning (msg)
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1/8 cup cooking oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup green onion (optional)
- lemon or lime slice (optional)
Directions
In a zip lock bag, marinade the cubed chicken with the teriyaki sauce and 2 cloves of minced garlic overnight. The next day, in a large bowl, soak the rice noodles in warm water for 15-30 minutes, drain completely. Drain the marinade off the chicken and discard the marinade.
In a skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of oil on medium high heat and brown the chicken, drain and set aside.
In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons of oil on medium high heat and sauté 3 cloves of minced garlic and accent for 30 seconds.
Add the carrots and stir fry for about 5 minutes. Add the cabbage, onions, and 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and stir fry until the vegetables are tender. Add the chicken to the vegetables and continue stir frying. Now add the noodles to the pot with 1/8 cup of oil and 1/4 cup of soy sauce and mix very well.
Keep cooking and mixing until the noodles are tender and cooked thoroughly.
Serve with the green onions and/or lemon juice from the lemon slices.
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants