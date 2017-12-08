× Some snow to start the weekend, cold pattern to continue

A LITTLE WARMER

The sun is great and it helps! We had the COLDEST morning in over 9 months (February, 24th 13°) but temps have climbed back to the 30s & warmer than Thursday afternoon.

Out this Friday evening bundle up! The wind will increase and a stiff breeze will be blowing through the night. The wind-chill will lower into the teens if not single digits late tonight.

SNOW BY SUNRISE

A fast-moving “clipper” system will spread light snow area-wide into central Indiana before sunrise. The system will produce a coating and may create some slick roads before sunrise.

Snowfall accumulation looks to be light, under 1″ but the departing low pressure will bring colder air in behind it. The winds later Saturday will favor lake effect snows to develop – a few bands are expected to stretch south into central-Indiana bringing a few locally higher totals.