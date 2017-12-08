Visit a Christmas wonderland on Post Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Walk through the doors of the Post Road English Garden and you are surrounded by Christmas! There are thousands of ornaments, pictures, lights and displays.

"I like it because our customers are great. They walk through that front door and they are in awe every year because we change things every year. It's just beautiful," said Nancy Barnard, a salesperson for Post Road English Garden.

Barnard works at Post Road English Garden and Lisa Schwier owns it. Schwier sees her flower shop transform into a Christmas wonderland every year. It's not an easy process: they start decorating around Halloween just to get it done by the end of November.

"It's a lot of preparation, a lot of making. We are a small business and we do everything in house, but we love doing it," said Schwier.

This place is all about Indiana. They sell items from a couple different Indiana candy and cookie makers. And many of the crafts are made in the Hoosier State as well.

"We have truffles, toffees and caramels. We sell them in different packaging and then we always like to include our Indiana Cardinals in Christmas snow globes and other decorations" said Schwier.

It's not just one store that's decorated. They also have four little houses next to the flower shop, decorated just for Christmas. There are fun rooms for kids with ornaments they can decorate for that special teacher, parent or grand parent. Families can go from one house to the next. Each has a different theme, including the half-priced house.

"We started the half-price house last year so there is a sale for everyone. And even better, the price point starts at $1.99," said Schwier.

Fresh coffee and cookies await people when they come in. There's even a mouse scavenger hunt for the kids. The final house is Santa's house. The jolly old elf will greet kids on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, both Saturdays before Christmas. There's also a fire pit near Santa's house where families can have even "s'more" fun.

"The kids can make their s'mores over the fire with music and have their hot chocolate. Then they go to our craft house and make a door swag made out of pine to take home," said Schwier.

The cost of the Saturday events is only $5, which covers the food, the ornament making and a visit with Santa. It's certainly not a money maker. It's just their way to give back to the community and let others enjoy Christmas in one place.

"You would be amazed at how many people come to post road just to walk through to get that wonderful Christmas feeling. We also don't ask people to buy anything. It's great when they do, but we just want people to come in and enjoy what Christmas is about," said Schwier.