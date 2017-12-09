Arsenal Tech faculty present “Elf, The Musical”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Buddy was a baby in an orphanage who stowed away in Santa's sack and ended up at the North Pole, raised as an elf.

Years later, he finds out where he was born and takes a trip to New York City - that is the story being brought to the stage by the faculty at Arsenal Tech High School.

You can catch the last performance on Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m.

We caught up with director Brandon Anderson and lead actors Isaac Adams and Michaela Olson to find out more about what attendees can expect from the show.