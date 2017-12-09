Catch the new Star Wars movie in 70 mm at the IMAX at the State Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming to theaters in less than a week, and fans are buying up tickets in droves.

If you want to catch the movie in the 15/70 mm film version, you can do so at the IMAX Theatre at the Indiana State Museum - it's one of less than a dozen theaters in the United States to show it in this format.

We spoke with theater manager Craig Mince about what's so special about this version of the movie and what else attendees can expect on the movie's opening weekend.