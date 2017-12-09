× Dominant start carries Butler past Youngstown 95-67

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 19 points, Paul Jorgensen and Kelan Martin had 15 apiece and Butler coasted to a 95-67 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Martin had 11 in the first half when the Bulldogs (8-2) made half of their 10 3-pointers and shot 57 percent overall to race to a 48-23 lead.

Nate Fowler added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Christian David had 10, going 5 for 5.

With a pair of early 7-0 runs Butler opened a 21-9 lead before the midway point of the first half. The Bulldogs added runs of nine, seven and nine before the half ended as the Penguins shot 33 percent and had 11 turnovers.

Youngstown State shot better after the break but it didn’t help as Butler shot 60 percent (18 of 30) and pushed the lead to as much as 35. The difference was inside, where the Bulldogs had a 62-26 advantage.

Braun Hartfield and Cameron Morse had 16 apiece for the Penguins (2-8) with Garrett Covington adding 14.