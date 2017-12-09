× DPW crews preparing for first snow of the season

INDIANAPOLIS IND– We’re starting to see some of the white stuff stick across some areas in Central Indianapolis!

Near Lebanon this morning, light snow covered I-65 while drivers took their time on the roadways. That accumulation didn’t last long though.

All morning long, agencies like the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) crews have been pre-treating the roadways with brine in advance of what mother nature will bring.

Friday afternoon, INDOT received a delivery of more than 1000 tons of salt.

Meanhile, DPW says they’re planning on having at least 80 drivers on the roadways ahead of that first snow fall, laying down salt and plowing any snow that builds up throughout the night.

Both agencies say their drivers have been training since the summer and are ready to hit the streets.

“Our guys have been watching the forecast, they’ve been watching the roadways, the pavement temperatures and all that so they’re getting prepared for this weekend,” said INDOT media relations director Lamar Holliday.

“We’re also going to be monitoring after that snow drops, checking those bridge decks and overpasses,” added DPW spokesperson Warren Stokes.

Both crews says they plan on drivers on the roads throughout the day. They say its important that drivers give their trucks extra room while they do their work.

Other winter weather driving tips per AAA: