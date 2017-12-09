× Indiana State Police investigate officer involved shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. –Indiana State Police investigators are looking into a shooting that involved an off duty Henry County Deputy Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. an off duty Henry County Deputy was driving his unmarked police car with passengers, west on State Road 38 in the western part of the county when he observed an eastbound Ford pickup driving at a high rate of speed running cars off the roadway.

A New Castle Police Officer was a passenger in the deputy’s car and called dispatch to report the incident.

The deputy turned his vehicle around and tried to catch up with the pickup.

The truck fled at a high rate of speed and the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

The officers spotted the truck, backed into a driveway, in the 4600 block of State Road 234.

The deputy activated his red and blue lights as he stopped his car on SR 234.

Both officers got out and walked towards the truck to identify themselves as a man and woman exited the truck.

As the officers identified themselves, the driver Mannie Paschal, age 23 of Anderson, and his female passenger got back into the truck and started to pull out of the driveway.

Paschal suddenly accelerated the truck at the deputy, who fired one round from his service weapon, striking Paschal. The truck continued west on SR 234.

A homeowner later saw the truck pull into her barn and called 9-1-1.

Henry County deputies responded to the scene with an ambulance. Paschal was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. When completed, it will be turned over to the Henry County Prosecutor for his review.