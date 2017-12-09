× Indy area sees hundreds of crashes on first day with snow accumulation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first snow accumulation of this winter kept first responders and plow drivers busy in central Indiana Saturday.

In Indianapolis, drivers were involved in 148 crashes as of Saturday evening and 19 of those involved injuries, according to IMPD.

In Plainfield, drivers ran into a slippery spot on I-70 east bound near SR 267. Three cars slid off the road there and one vehicle flipped.

“He hit the bottom base of the utility pole and was then airborne,” State Trooper Shana Kennedy said. “So he flipped we believe one rotation and in that rotation, is when the passenger was partially ejected.”

Kennedy said that passenger was a man from Illinois in his 70’s and died at the scene.

“It’s like every year we go through this. We tell people you have to slow down. The roadway may look like it’s ok and when I was coming here, I about lost it coming through because of the ice,” Kennedy said. “INDOT has done a pretty good job out here trying to keep everything out here as clear as possible, but with the wind it’s going to freeze right back up so people just need to slow down and be prepared to stop.”

Spokespeople from INDOT and DPW both said the agency’s plans for the first snow of the winter went according to the script.

However, they added even as their crews do the best they can to keep the roads clears, drivers still have to do their part.

“Mother nature is very unpredictable and so our crews do their very best to make sure that our roads are clear, but that’s why we also rely on our motorist to also do their part. Slow down, pay attention, don’t follow too closely,” INDOT Spokesman Lamar Holliday said.