× Snow showers continue tonight…slick in spots and much colder!

Snowfall totals varied across the state today but much didn’t fall for the city of Indianapolis. Most areas received under a 1/2″ of snow but regardless, this is our first accumulating snow of the season and still falling this evening. Snow squalls and bursts deriving from Lake Michigan continue to spill across the state and roads will be slick in spots. Traveling north along U.S. 31 and I-69 could see limited visibility and patchy, covered spots. Along with the snow, wind and temperatures are only making for worse conditions outdoors.

Instability will ease east overnight and a slight wind shift will help to wind down the snows for today and tonight.

Expect a better Sunday in terms of sunshine and drier conditions…winds will switch around to the southwest and aid in moving our temperatures to the upper 30’s. More seasonal air will continue to sneak in on Monday with highs around 40° before another cold front drops in by the evening. Expect additional flurries and snow showers on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Nothing jumps out for significant snow this week for the area!