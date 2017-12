× State police investigating after fatal crash on I-70 in Plainfield, believed to be weather-related

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – ISP is at the scene of a fatal crash on I-70 in Plainfield Saturday morning.

At around 11:00 a.m., authorities responded to the eastbound lane of I-70 near SR 267 on the report of a crash.

Police confirm one person died at the scene and believe it was weather-related.

It is near mile marker 69. We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.