Teen killed in crash on I-465 Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An 18-year-old is dead after a crash on I-465 near the 49 mile marker Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police say just before 5 a.m., 18-year-old Jamel Roscoe of Indianapolis was driving a white pontiac at a high rate of speed and clipped another car.

He then collided with a guardrail on the right side of the highway.

Roscoe was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.

Medics transported him to Methodist Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say they do not believe weather was a factor in this crash.

Blood results for intoxicated are pending at this time.

The other driver was not injured in this crash.