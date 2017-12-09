The Flower Boys offer DIY Christmas wreath classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's one of the classic decorations you'll see during the holidays - wreaths.

The Flower Boys were inspired by a unique family business, and now their flower shop not only brings joy to customers, but also gives back to the Indy community.

They even offer DIY classes you can take to learn how to make some of their awesome arrangements yourself.

We caught up with owners Jake Rupp and Jake Smith as well as lead designer Jeanette Logan to find more about the shop and get some tips and tricks on how to make that perfect Christmas wreath.

Want to check out some of their classes? Follow their Facebook page for dates and times.