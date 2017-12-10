× Colts lose to Bills 13-7 in OT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – LeSean McCoy scored on a 21-yard touchdown run in overtime in blizzard-like conditions to give Buffalo a 13-7 win.

The Colts have now lost four straight games to fall to 3-10 on the season.

Adam Vinatieri missed a 43-yard field goal as time expired in regulation that would have given the Colts the win.

Jacoby Brissett hit Jack Doyle for a three-yard touchdown with 1:16 to play to cut Buffalo’s lead to 7-6.

The Colts attempted a two-point conversion. Brissett connected with Doyle again, but the play was called back because of offensive pass interference. Vinatieri then made an extra point from 43-yards out to tie the game 7-7. The ball started wide right before curling inside the uprights.

The first points of the game didn’t come until right before halftime when the Bills were able to put together a seven-play, 80-yard drive in just over a minute. Nathan Peterman connected with Kelvin Benjamin for an eight-yard touchdown.

The Colts will have a short turnaround this week. They host the Broncos on Thursday night at 8:25 p.m.