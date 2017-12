Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to be released in theaters on December 15.

If you're planning on going all out and dressing up for the movie, Cloud City Sabers can help you out with their custom-built lightsabers.

We chatted with owner Jeremy Jackson about what goes into making one of the sabers, and how can get your own.

Want to find out more about Cloud City Sabers? Follow their Facebook page or check out their website.