IMPD investigating after body found behind subdivision on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after they received a tip from a citizen Sunday afternoon that there was a body located behind a subdivision on the city’s south side.

At around 2:15 p.m., police were called to the 6600 block of Black Antler Ct. in Buck Creek Subdivision near W. Banta Rd. and S. SR 37.

Police confirmed the caller led investigators to the body, which was located behind the subdivision.

Homicide detectives and the crime lab were called to the scene.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.