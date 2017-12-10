IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What could Tuesday's election in Alabama mean for the #MeToo movement? And what will happen if Roy Moore is elected to the U.S. Senate? How will it impact Republicans here in Indiana and elsewhere in 2018?
In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Christina Hale and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news on multiple lawmakers now facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
In this segment, our panel also discusses the following headlines from this past week:
- New polling numbers that show the President's approval rating at just 32 percent in recent days, while another poll shows 70 percent of Americans want to see Congress investigate the President for claims of sexual misconduct that first emerged during the campaign last year
- The revealing profile about Vice President Mike Pence that's caused a stir in DC
- New revelations about Senate candidate Mike Braun's voting record, which came to light days before we broke the news about his brother (and fellow candidate for Congress) Steve Braun's voting history
- The political implications of Sen. Joe Donnelly's vote against the tax reform bill ahead of Donnelly's re-election campaign next year