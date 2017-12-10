IN Focus: Rokita ‘comfortable with whoever’ wins in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON - With just days remaining until the special election for Alabama's open Senate seat, some Republicans are warming to embattled candidate Roy Moore, who has been hampered by allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.

In an interview that aired on this week's edition of IN Focus, one of Indiana's candidates for U.S. Senate in 2018 said he would be 'comfortable' serving with Moore if both were elected to the Senate.

"I'd be comfortable with whoever the voters of Alabama send to the Senate, that's whose decision this is, and I'd be comfortable with Roy Moore," said Rokita in an interview Wednesday. "This is a man who's 100 percent pro-life like myself, what we shouldn't be doing is what (Arizona senator) Jeff Flake did, this stunt he pulled where he gave a check to the other guy (Doug Jones), a pro-abortionist. So really it's up to the voters in Alabama, that's where the decision lies, and that's where it should be."

Rokita's position on the issue has changed along with his party in recent weeks, with the President and the RNC now giving Moore their support ahead of Tuesday's primary.

In mid-November, when many Republicans were calling for Moore to step down, Rokita was asked if he thought Moore should step aside.

"(The voters) deserve a clear choice," said Rokita in an interview November 16. "And because it’s so clouded & muddy now, I’m wondering whether they will have that clear choice. So to the extent that they’re not, yeah... We should make sure they do have that clear choice & have candidates that are able to present their ideas and not be distracted by the rest of it."

Rokita's main GOP primary opponents, Rep. Luke Messer and former State Rep. Mike Braun, also called for Moore to drop out last month.

But in recent days, polls have shown Moore hanging on to a slim to manageable lead over Democrat Doug Jones.

In the video above, Rokita also discusses his proposed bill that would punish elected officials in 'sanctuary cities' that provide safe haven for undocumented immigrants, and shares his thoughts on the tax reform debate, calling out incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) for his vote against the GOP tax bill.

Rokita is one of five Republicans running for Donnelly's seat in the Senate next year.

Donnelly also appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, defending his vote against the tax reform legislation.