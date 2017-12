Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Pickles brined in beer, pickles brined in Moonshine - if you're looking for some unique stocking stuffers this holiday season, the Indiana Pickle Company offers locally-made products with a unique twist.

Owner Rob Carmack brines all his pickles (and other veggies) using Indiana-made beer and spirits like whiskey and moonshine. We caught up with Rob to find out what's new this season.