Pence’s older brother retiring as Cummins executive

COLUMBUS, Ind. — One of Vice President Mike Pence’s older brothers is retiring as an executive with southern Indiana-based engine maker Cummins Inc.

Sixty-year-old Ed Pence is the vice president of strategic initiatives for Cummins and says his final day will be at the end of January. He’s worked since 1981 for the company that’s headquartered in his hometown of Columbus.

The (Columbus) Republic reports Cummins officials credit Pence with a key role in boosting the company’s share of the North American market share for heavy-duty engines from about 20 percent to as high as 50 percent in recent years.

Pence says he’s willing to help both his vice presidential brother and older brother Greg Pence who’s running for Indiana’s 6th District congressional seat that Mike Pence once held.