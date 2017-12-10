× Sex offender wanted for Kokomo rape dead after standoff in Louisiana

ACADIA PARISH, La. – Kokomo Police confirmed that the suspect accused of raping and confining a woman last week has died following a standoff in Louisiana.

Gary Perkins, of Kokomo, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after Acadia Parish Sheriff Dept. responded to a report of a suspicious person at a gas station on Saturday night.

The victim told police that she was struck in the head and went unconscious around 6 p.m. on Monday. When she regained consciousness, she reportedly struggled with Perkins before she was strangled and lost consciousness again.

After allegedly being confined to a bed and raped, the victim says she was finally able to free herself about 12 hours later after the suspect left the residence.

The U. S. Marshals, Louisiana State Police, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Department, and the Acadia Parish Sheriff Department assisted with this investigation.

According to court records, Perkins had a violent past. He spent time in prison on a rape conviction back in 1997 and was just released in 2014.

If anyone has any further information regarding this investigation, please contact Captain Teresa Galloway (765) 456-7326, or the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017.