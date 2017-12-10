× Water main break could cause problems for motorists on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, a water main break causing problems at the intersection of Prospect Street and South Ewing Road.

It happened around 5 a.m., and a repair crew is on the way.

Authorities say the intersection is open, but motorists should be aware of ice forming.

Dan Considine, with Citizens Energy Group, said the break is 12 inches in diameter and that the water main is 89-years-old.

And it’s not just this water main break authorities are concerned about.

“When it gets cold, water becomes heavier,” Considine said. “And it causes more breaks.”

Currently, there are about 25 homes in the area without water, and crews expect the repair will take several hours.

We will keep you updated.