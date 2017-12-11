×

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Christmas holiday events and shopping, sports games, and late year construction will all provide some travel challenges to drivers coming and going through Indianapolis this week.

Most of the week’s activities are scheduled to take place starting Wednesday, however some areas of the city will continue to experience week-long delays with late season street construction.

Here are just a few other things happening this week in Indianapolis:

Monday, Dec. 11

St. Mary’s Guadalupe Procession will result in partial closures from 9-9:45 p.m. along the route from Monument Circle, along Meridian Street to New York Street, along New York Street to New Jersey Street and along New Jersey Street to Vermont Street.

Friday, Dec. 15

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street will be closed 1 p.m. Friday – 5 p.m. Sunday for the Christkindl Village. The west block of Georgia Street will be completely closed 4-10 p.m. Access from the World of Wonders Garage will be maintained, with vehicles exiting to the east.

Saturday, Dec. 16

The west block of Georgia Street will be completely closed 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Access from the World of Wonders Garage will be maintained, with vehicles exiting to the east.

Sunday, Dec. 17

The west block of Georgia Street will be completely closed 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Access from the World of Wonders Garage will be maintained, with vehicles exiting to the east.

Special Events

An Indiana Pacers game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evening.

An Indianapolis Colts game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday evening.

Construction Closures

Emmett Street between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street will be closed through Dec. 13.

Two traffic lanes of Pennsylvania Street will be restricted between North and Michigan streets through Dec. 15.

St. Clair Street between Meridian and Illinois streets is closed through Dec. 29 for water main connection.

Scioto Street between Maryland and Georgia streets and Chesapeake Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets will be closed through Jan. 31, 2018 for exterior building work. There will also be traffic lane restrictions on Pennsylvania Street between Maryland and Georgia streets.