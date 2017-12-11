Authorities in New York investigating reported explosion in Manhattan; 1 person in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN – Authorities in New York are investigating a reported explosion in Manhattan.

A man with a possible explosives has been detained, according to WPIX. The explosion involved a pipe bomb, police said.

New York police said the department was responding to reports of an explosion of “unknown origin” at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, the location of a Port Authority bus terminal.

Numerous trains are now bypassing Times Square and Port Authority, according to the MTA. The A, C and E trains are being evacuated, according to police. Commuters are urged to avoid the area.

New York police said a male suspect is in custody and suffered an injury during the incident.

One witness recalled hearing a pair of explosions while he was exiting a bus around 7:45 a.m.

"From what I saw it sounded like it came from the subway, but I'm just guessing," Francisco Ramirez told CNN. "It was two distinct explosions seconds from each other. As I was making my way toward the outside, I kept getting shoved by cops and there were cops at every entrance blocking and there was police and SWAT everywhere."

Ramirez said he distinctly heard the blasts through his headphones.

"It was scary. It was just a lot of chaos, but I didn't see any injuries," Ramirez said.