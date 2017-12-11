× Authorities investigate after IU student is assaulted on Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Authorities are investigating an assault that was reported on the IU Bloomington campus Monday night.

According to IU, the assault occurred around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Jordan Ave. and 7th St. near the auditorium.

A female student reported that she was waiting at a bus stop when a male subject approached her from behind and grabbed her around the neck. The female then reportedly screamed and struck the male with her elbows, drawing attention of a passerby.

The suspect fled westbound on foot. He has been described as a white male, tall, thin, in his early 20s and wearing a dark blue hat.

The university originally told students in the area to “seek safe shelter” as a result on the incident, but later said the threat was no longer imminent.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 911. Click here for updates.