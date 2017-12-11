Clouds increasing with snow chances minimal next few days!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are mainly clear this morning and temperatures have fallen into the lower 20s to start the workweek! We should enjoy early sunshine to start the day, but clouds will be gathering through the day and breezy conditions will begin to take hold. Any flurries will hold off until tonight as a cold front drops in from the northwest. Even colder air will follow this front and lake-effect snow showers will once again crank up for Tuesday!

Although snow chances are in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon, totals will remain heaviest well north and northeast of Indianapolis, as steady winds blow off of Lake Michigan and produce lake-effect snow streamers. Some spots that may see accumulations include Peru, Marion, Hartford City and Muncie. Otherwise, a fairly quiet week of weather, as any BIG snows remain obsolete through Sunday!