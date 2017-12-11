× Four people arrested after 8-week-old in Greenfield suffers life-threatening injuries

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police arrested four people, including two juveniles, after an 8-week-old baby was severely injured. According to investigators, the baby’s injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

First responders were called to the Greenfield home last month after the family says the one-month-old was coughing up blood. According to court documents, the baby’s family refused to take him to the hospital, saying they just wanted EMS to evaluate his condition.

The following evening, they took the baby to the Hancock Regional Hospital Emergency Room. Doctors report the baby’s sin was cool, and he was blue and gray. He was flown by lifeline to Peyton Manning Hospital.

The baby was found to have numerous injuries including broken ribs, brain injuries and injuries to his neck and spine.

The baby is stable, but he remains hospitalized with severe injuries. He was placed in the custody of DCS.

Heath Kimberlin, 41, faces three felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Prosecutor Brent Eaton confirmed he is also working to file criminal charges against the baby’s teen father, teen mother, and another woman.