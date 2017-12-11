WATCH LIVE: Women accusing President Trump of sexual harassment hold press conference

Gift baskets offer a taste of Indiana

Posted 10:03 AM, December 11, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's a heaping of Indiana's finest in one basket, and it's a great way to say "happy holidays." Treat someone you love to a taste of the Hoosier state this holiday season. Sherman went to check out what's included in a special gift basket full of products made in Indiana.