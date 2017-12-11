INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's a heaping of Indiana's finest in one basket, and it's a great way to say "happy holidays." Treat someone you love to a taste of the Hoosier state this holiday season. Sherman went to check out what's included in a special gift basket full of products made in Indiana.
Gift baskets offer a taste of Indiana
-
Holiday donations needed to help Hoosier families
-
Foodie Spotlight: Bread Basket Café and Bakery
-
Christmas Gift and Hobby Show preview
-
Crossings near malls top list of Indy’s most dangerous intersections during holiday season
-
Black Friday budgeting tips
-
-
IKEA holiday ideas
-
Pet photo night with Santa
-
Movie helps boost tourism in Columbus
-
German holiday tradition comes to Carmel
-
Pringles recreates Thanksgiving dinner with eight new chip flavors
-
-
Indiana Ballet Conservatory presents The Nutcracker
-
Mental health professionals: Holiday depression is a concern for many
-
Here’s a list of events around Indy sure to get you into the holiday spirit