Good Samaritans extinguish fire at Chinese restaurant in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Good Samaritans jumped into action to extinguish a fire at a Columbus restaurant Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the Tasty Express in 1800 block of 25th St. at about 3 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found that the fire was already out.

The fire department says two employees of Columbus Optical, Haley Jewell and Madison Woodard, noticed black smoke and flames coming from the restaurant.

While Jewell called 911, officials say Woodard left the office, ran across four lanes of traffic and alerted the surrounding business of the fire.

While inside a local nail salon, Woodard reportedly grabbed a fire extinguisher and returned to Tasty Express. That’s where she found the owner, Dale Burton, also armed with an extinguisher. Together, the two put out the flames.

To ensure that the fire was completely extinguished, firefighters inspected the roof ventilation ducts using a thermal imaging camera both inside and outside the building.

Investigators have determined that the cause of the fire was accidental. No injuries were reported.

“The Columbus Fire Department recognizes and applauds the selfless actions of Ms. Jewell, Ms. Woodard and Mr. Burton. Together, they contributed to a positive outcome during a fire event in strip mall occupancy,” said fire officials in a press release.