INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Monday is Indiana’s 201st birthday! The Hoosier State became the 19th state to join the United States on December 11, 1816.

I am thrilled to proclaim today Indiana Statehood Day. We celebrate the 201st anniversary of Indiana becoming the 19th state of the Union. pic.twitter.com/YA2GrGBVVQ — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) December 11, 2017

Governor Eric Holcomb proclaimed today Indiana Statehood Day. There was a celebration at the Statehouse, and a group of students from Plainfield Schools sang “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

Cheers to another 201 years, Indiana!