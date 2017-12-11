× IndyHumane waiving adoption fees this weekend for ‘Free the Shelters’ event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Humane Society of Indianapolis will participate in a “Free the Shelters” event this upcoming weekend. All adoption fees will be waived and paid for by PRAI Beauty as part of a national campaign to help homeless animals.

IndyHumane will be open for free adoptions on Friday, December 15th from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 16th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event is being held at 7929 N. Michigan Rd.

“This is the perfect time of year to adopt a pet from our shelter. ‘Free the Shelters’ helps with overcrowding and enables people who were thinking of adopting a pet to bring one home for the holidays. We are thankful to Cathy Kangas and PRAI Beauty for this important contribution to Indy Humane,” said IndyHumane.

Normal adoption procedures will apply and more information can be found at indyhumane.org.