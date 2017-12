FISHERS, Ind. – Authorities are searching for the driver of a van that crashed into a home in Fishers Monday night.

Police say it happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Harvest Glen Blvd. in the Thorpe Creek neighborhood.

The police department says no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The driver reportedly fled the scene. Now, officers are searching the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton County Dispatch Center at 317-773-1282.