Mayor Hogsett, IMPD Chief Roach announce new community crime prevention program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach are announcing a comprehensive public safety initiative that will include the largest investment in neighborhood and community based anti-violence efforts in more than a decade.

Hogsett wants to invest one million dollars a year for three years to fund the community crime prevention program. The program will have at least five employees.

It will operate separate from the current CICF program that helps fund groups like the 10 Point Coalition through grants.