Overnight lane restrictions on I-65 to occur in this week between Columbus and Seymour

BARTHOLOMEW & JACKSON COUNTIES—A subcontractor for Indiana Department of Transportation’s $143 million added travel lanes project on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew and Jackson counties will be on site Monday night for maintenance operations requiring single-lane restrictions.

Motorists may encounter right lane closures tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on southbound I-65 at mile marker 67.5, (just south of the State Road 46 interchange)—and on northbound I-65 at mile maker 65.3, (just north of County Road W 450) while crews replace sections of damaged guard rail.

Later in the week, repairs will be made on damaged cable barrier located in the median area of the north-south interstate. INDOT officials do not anticipate the need for lane closures for this operation.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2018.