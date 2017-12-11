× Victor Oladipo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.

Oladipo averaged 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in four games, all of them Pacers’ wins. He capped the week with a career-high 47 points in a 126-116 overtime win against the Nuggets.

The former IU standout and Houston’s James Harden are the only players to win Player of the Week more than once this season.