2 people arrested, accused of stealing mail and packages in multiple central Indiana counties

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Surveillance video led to the arrests of two people accused of stealing mail and packages in multiple central Indiana counties.

On Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, the Plainfield Police Department received reports of several packages stolen from porches by a man and woman in a white Ford Explorer. On Dec. 4, the department released surveillance video of the thefts, which happened over the span of several days.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 5, investigators with the Princes Lakes Police Department saw a vehicle matching the description of the one seen on surveillance footage from the Plainfield thefts.

Police initiated a traffic stop and detained two suspects: Koty Hopkins, 28, Mooresville, and Christina Baker, 28, Martinsville. Police found evidence that Hopkins and Baker were linked to mail and package thefts in four counties.

They were taken into custody in Johnson County, where they were being held on several offenses. They’re each charged with five counts of theft in Plainfield, investigators said. Other local and federal agencies are investigating the pair, police said.