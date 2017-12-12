× Former Colts running back Marshall Faulk among 3 NFL Network analysts suspended over sexual misconduct claims

The NFL Network suspended three analysts, including former Indianapolis Colts running back Marshall Faulk, over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor, all former NFL players, were named in a lawsuit by a former NFL Network employee. The lawsuit also named former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger and former analysts Donovan McNabb and Warren Sapp.

McNabb currently works for ESPN, which didn’t comment on the lawsuit. Weinberger, now president of “The Ringer” website, has been placed on leave. The Network fired Sapp in 2015 after he was accused of assault and soliciting prostitution.

The employee, Jami Cantor, worked as a wardrobe stylist from 2006 through October 2016, when she was dismissed. She filed the lawsuit against NFL Enterprises, the NFL’s media arm responsible for running the NFL Network.

Cantor said Faulk, a Hall of Fame running back for the Colts and Rams, groped her and asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life, according to the lawsuit. He also once pulled out his genitals while demanding oral sex, Cantor said.

Cantor said Evans sent her nude photos and propositioned her. Taylor sent her a lewd video; Weinberger groped her and put his crotch up against her, Cantor said in the lawsuit.

Cantor filed a wrongful termination case in October. On Monday, she filed a more detailed complaint claiming that supervisors knew about the behavior and observed it.

Cantor also complained about her working conditions, including the network’s failure to reimburse her for expenses and a lack of compensation for her hours. She said her supervisor terminated her in October 2016, when she was 51 years old, and replaced her with a 30-year-old.

Faulk, Evans and Taylor have been suspended pending an investigation into Cantor’s allegations, according to the network.