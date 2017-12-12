× Indy councilman Jeff Miller briefly detained after violating no-contact order in child molestation case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police detained City-County Councilman Jeff Miller Tuesday night for violating a protective order.

Court records show several people have filed no-contact orders against Miller, who has been charged with multiple counts of child molestation.

An IMPD spokesperson says Miller violated the order by being at the Fletcher Place Neighborhood Association meeting. The spokesperson said Miller was verbally served the no-contact orders in case he didn’t know they existed.

He’s since been released, police say.

City-County Councilman Scott Krieder said Miller’s attendance appears to be a “drain on resources.”

He’s entitled to the presumption of innocence. But as feared, service under the cloud of his case is a distraction to real issues and creates potential conflicts. It appears to now be a drain on resources that should be directed toward violent and other crimes. @IndyGOP https://t.co/7ascPXxqQt — Scott Kreider (@Kreider4Indy) December 13, 2017

Miller was arrested last month after two girls claimed he touched them inappropriately in his home. One girl told investigators Miller gave her massages that made her uncomfortable, and another girl said he grabbed her rear end while giving her a piggyback ride.

According to court documents, Miller told investigators that he did not intend for his touching to be sexual in nature.

Despite the charges, Miller has not resigned from his position on the City-County Council. Last week, he released a statement explaining why he is staying in his council seat instead of resigning, saying he wanted to use his position as a voice to push for the issues that affect his district.

Miller was removed from all three committees on which he serves. During a previous full City-County Council meeting, he recused himself from voting on any matters involving the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the agency that filed charges in the child molestation case.

A Hendricks County judge ruled Miller can have custody of his son as the child molestation case moves forward. His trial is expected to begin in about four months.